Ravens select star OL in latest 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their rookie class contribute in a big way during the opening month of the 2022 season. Players such as safety Kyle Hamilton, offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and others have stepped up to the plate and had some big moments for the team, which is an encouraging sign overall.

When putting together his latest 2023 NFL mock draft, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports had Baltimore picking at No. 27 overall and selecting Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones. When explaining his decision, Wilson mentioned how Jones is off to a strong start in 2022, and has the talent to be an NFL starter for a long time.

“Jones is a former five-star who is off to a strong start this season for the Bulldogs. The Ravens have had injuries along their O-line but either way, Jones has the talent to be a longtime starter in the league.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire