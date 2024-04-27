Ravens select OL Roger Rosengarten with 62nd overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

After adding more depth to the defense, Baltimore took a step to address the offensive line, selecting Washington Huskies offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten with the 62nd overall pick in the second round.

An offensive tackle at Washington, Rosengarten didn’t allow any sacks in his 1,158 pass-blocking snaps for the Huskies.

Baltimore could play the experienced offensive tackle at the right tackle spot, and he’s athletic enough to slide down to offensive guard.

