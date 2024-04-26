Ravens select Nate Wiggins at No. 30 in NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit on Thursday evening.

Wiggins (6-1, 173 pounds) impressed at the NFL combine by running a 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.59 seconds. He emerged as a starter in his second season at Clemson, totaling 12 pass breakups and one interception (which was returned for a touchdown).

Last year, Wiggins earned first-team All-ACC recognition after nine pass breakups and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Wiggins to Tyson Campbell, who was a second-round pick out of Georgia in the 2021 NFL draft.

Pundits had mixed rankings for Wiggins leading up to the draft. Jeff Risdon of Draft Wire had Wiggins ranked as the sixth-best cornerback in this year’s class behind Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell, Alabama’s Terrion Arnold, Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, Michigan’s Mike Sainristil and Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry.

After three years in college, Wiggins now enters the NFL as a 20-year-old rookie set to turn 21 in August.

