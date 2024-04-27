Ravens select Iowa State CB T.J. Tampa with pick No. 130 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Ravens have added multiple cornerbacks in the NFL draft after selecting Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa with pick No. 130 overall.

Mel Kiper Jr. called this “one of the steals of the draft,” Tampa is already familiar with Nate Wiggins after they were roommates at the NFL scouting combine.

Tampa was the sixth-ranked cornerback on Kiper’s final rankings and was the 38th-best prospect overall.

Tampa and Wiggins bring speed, depth, and athleticism to a secondary, with Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, and Arthur Maulet as the top cornerbacks on the depth chart. Last season, Tampa allowed one touchdown on nearly 400 coverage snaps, and he exits Iowa State with 24 career pass breakups.

