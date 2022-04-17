Ravens select familiar face in 2020 re-draft by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens were able to put together a very solid rookie group during the 2020 NFL draft. While the full returns of each pick isn’t anywhere close to being fully evaluated yet, there have been promising signs by multiple players in the class.

One key contributor over his first two seasons was Baltimore’s first pick in the 2020 draft in inside linebacker Patrick Queen. When working through his 2020 NFL re-draft, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report didn’t change anything when it came to the Ravens’ selection, slotting in Queen to Baltimore at No. 28, the same spot where he was originally selected. When explaining why, Ballentine talked about some of the strengths and weaknesses that Queen has displayed at the NFL level, but ultimatly settled on the fact that the inside linebacker ends up back where he belongs in this re-draft.