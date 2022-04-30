Ravens select EDGE David Ojabo with No. 45 pick in 2022 draft

Associated Press

Even with nearly all the quarterback prospects still available, the Seattle Seahawks decided the second round was too early to try to find a potential replacement for Russell Wilson. The Seahawks instead addressed specific needs by selecting edge rusher Boye Mafe from Minnesota with the No. 40 pick and running back Kenneth Walker III from Michigan State at No. 41 on Friday night. Selecting Mafe made sense for Seattle, which is looking to bolster its pass rush with an athletic edge rusher as the Seahawks adjust to more of a 3-4 defensive scheme.