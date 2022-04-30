Ravens select EDGE David Ojabo with No. 45 pick in 2022 draft
The Ravens selected edge rusher David Ojabo with the No. 45 pick in the 2022 NFL draft
The Ravens have filled some needs with three choices in the first 45. After taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25, the Ravens selected Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo in the second round. Ojabo goes from one Harbaugh to another after playing last season in [more]
After using their first-round pick to trade for a receiver, they focus on defense for the next two selections, according to this mock draft.
Even with nearly all the quarterback prospects still available, the Seattle Seahawks decided the second round was too early to try to find a potential replacement for Russell Wilson. The Seahawks instead addressed specific needs by selecting edge rusher Boye Mafe from Minnesota with the No. 40 pick and running back Kenneth Walker III from Michigan State at No. 41 on Friday night. Selecting Mafe made sense for Seattle, which is looking to bolster its pass rush with an athletic edge rusher as the Seahawks adjust to more of a 3-4 defensive scheme.
The first round of the NFL draft was every bit as chaotic as many expected, with nine trades shaking up the order. Who came out ahead of the pack?
The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make the first overall selection for the second straight year. Last year, the Jaguars used that top spot to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and kick off a quarterback-heavy first round that included Zach Wilson to the Jets, Trey Lance to the [more]
The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Will Deebo Samuel be traded? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight. Stay tuned
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Cleveland Browns.
Eric Froton unveils his complete Day 2 Mock Draft now that Round 1 is in the books. (Joshua L. Jones, Athens Herald Banner via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Last night, I argued that any team thinking about drafting a quarterback should instead trade for Baker Mayfield. Given the developments of the first round, I’ve got a more specific suggestion to make. The Panthers should go get Mayfield, before other teams join the hunt. With no second- or third-round picks, thanks to the ill-fated [more]