Ravens select DL in 2022 mock draft by Pro Football Focus

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of needs on the defensive side of the ball, even after the signing of safety Marcus Williams as well as the re-signings of inside linebacker Josh Bynes and defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Edge rusher and cornerback look to be the two biggest areas of concern for the team, and the draft will be a great area to address them. However, Baltimore doesn’t always draft for need, instead selecting who they believe is the best player available regardless of position.

In a 2022 NFL mock draft, Sam Monson selected defensive lineman Jordan Davis for the Ravens at No. 14 overall. He mentions how Davis is an extremely unique player, and shares how Baltimore usually “covets big bodies” on their defensive line.