Ravens select different WR in 2023 NFL re-draft by Bleacher Report

“Heading into the draft, the Baltimore Ravens’ primary goal was to give quarterback Lamar Jackson more reason to sign/agree to their contract offer, hence the selection of wide receiver Zay Flowers. With Flowers off the board, the next logical wideout would be Jordan Addison from USC…However, Addison missed the majority of the Minnesota Vikings’ spring practices with a minor injury, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, so he hasn’t generated any “buzz”. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers second-round pick, Jayden Reed, has already been working with the first team and made a strong impression on the coaching staff…In this scenario, the Ravens still get a slot receiver to pair with Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman while simultaneously keeping Jackson happy.”