Ravens select CB in latest 2022 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens currently hold the No. 14 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft. They also have 10 total picks including nine in the first four rounds, making draft weekend a key time to improve the roster for general manager Eric DeCosta and company.

In his latest 2022 NFL mock draft, Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports made a selection for each pick in the first round. For Baltimore, Stackpole selected University of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and explained that despite his size, he’s a very sound prospect that can do it all.