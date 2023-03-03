Ravens see very mixed results from NFLPA team report card survey by players

The Baltimore Ravens have long been regarded as one of the best organizations in the NFL. They’ve been lauded as a franchise that puts their players first, and is a first-class place to play both on and off of the field.

In a recent survey conducted by the NFLPA that gave out team report cards as voted on by the players, Baltimore saw plenty of good and plenty of bad come out from it, as they were rated highly on their locker room and travel while being the worst team in the league when it came to their strength staff.

Here are the Ravens grades according to the NFLPA. This survey was orchestrated by the players #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/vb7qd6q2Zg — Cordell Woodland (@CordellWoodland) March 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire