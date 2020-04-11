Former Towson quarterback Tom Flacco appears to be a long shot to get drafted in two weeks, but the Ravens have known Flacco since he was a kid visiting his big brother Joe at the team facility, and they think Tom has a chance.

Ravens General Manager Eric Decosta says Tom Flacco has a lot of the tools that NFL teams look for.

“Obviously, we know a lot about Tom,” DeCosta said. “We admire his grit. He thrived this year. From a size standpoint, probably a little bit below the line. But he’s got a really good arm. He’s been an accurate passer. He can make most of the throws. In the late rounds, would it surprise me if he gets picked? Not at all. I think he’s smart, it won’t be too big for him. He’s been around the league because of his brother. He’s got a advantage that a lot of guys don’t have because he’s at least had a glimmer of what it’s like being in the NFL. I think he’s going to prepare well. I think he’s got a shot.”

Joe Flacco‘s time with the Ravens started in 2008, when Tom was just a kid, and folks in Baltimore were keeping an eye on Tom as he progressed through high school and college football. Last year Tom Flacco had solid numbers at Towson, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,831 yards, with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. But Towson, which competes at the FCS level, wasn’t exactly facing elite competition. Flacco wasn’t invited to the Combine and hasn’t been able to show scouts what he can do at a pro day or private workout, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Decosta’s statement that Tom Flacco could go in the late rounds sounds more optimistic than most have been about his chances: He’s widely viewed as an undrafted prospect. But he’s a name for football fans to know, and a name fans may hear when undrafted rookies are signing.

Ravens see Joe Flacco’s brother as a late-round prospect originally appeared on Pro Football Talk