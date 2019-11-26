Ravens score seventh opening-drive touchdown this season

The Ravens scored their seventh opening-drive touchdown of the season, the most in the NFL.

The Rams provided little resistance.

Baltimore forced a three-and-out on the Rams’ opening possession, and De'Anthony Thomas returned the punt 20 yards to set up the Ravens at their own 45.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nine plays later, Baltimore was in the end zone as Lamar Jackson found rookie Marquise Brown for a 6-yard touchdown.

The Ravens got there by running the ball, though. They had seven runs, including on the first six plays. Melvin Ingram had four carries for 23 yards and Jackson two for 22.

Jackson was 2-for-2 passing for 11 yards with both passes going to Brown.