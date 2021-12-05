Ravens score first on 16-play, 99-yard drive that takes 10:27 off the clock

A great Steelers punt set up an epic Ravens drive and the first score of today’s game in Pittsburgh.

Steelers punter Pressley Harvin booted a 64-yard punt that went out of bounds inside the 1-yard line, and Pittsburgh celebrated, but from there, it was all Ravens.

Baltimore’s offense proceeded to march on a long drive that lasted 16 plays, covered 99 yards, took 10:27 off the clock, and ended with a Devonta Freeman touchdown run.

The Ravens have a 7-0 lead early on.

