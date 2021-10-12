Ravens score 22 straight points to stun Colts in overtime

You had to see it to believe it and if you saw it you probably didn’t believe what you just saw.

The Baltimore Ravens scored 22 straight points and downed the Indianapolis Colts 31-25 on Monday Night Football in overtime.

The Colts were down 22-3 at one point and 25-9 with 12 minutes left in the game.

Lamar Jackson led the improbable rally and capped it in overtime with a 5-yard pass to Marquise Brown.

Brown’s former Oklahoma teammate, tight end Mark Andrews, had caught a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and a pair of 2-point conversions as the 16-point deficit turned into a 25-25 tie.

The Colts missed a potential game-winning field goal on the last play of regulation. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was battling a hip injury and missed a field goal, had one blocked, and missed a PAT.

Jackson threw for 442 yards and a pair of TDs to outduel the Colts’ Carson Wentz, who went for 402 and a pair of touchdowns.

Andrews had 11 catches for 147 yards and the touchdowns.

Brown had 9 catches for 125 yards and 2 TDs.

The Colts were 120-0 with leads of 16 points or more since they had moved to Indianapolis. The last time they saw such a lead evaporate and turn into a loss was 1983 when they were … the Baltimore Colts.