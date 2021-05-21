Ravens schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Ravens will begin the season on the road vs. the Raiders. Keep reading to see the Ravens’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
Ravens 2020 record: 11-5
Head coach: John Harbaugh
Key players: Lamar Jackson (QB), Marquise Brown (WR), Marlon Humphrey (CB), Sammy Watkins (RB)
Ravens schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/13 at Raiders, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 2: 9/19 vs. Chiefs 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 3: 9/26 at Lions, 1 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/3 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/11 vs. Colts, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 6: 10/17 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/24 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: 11/7 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
Week 10: 11/11 at Dolphins, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
Week 11: 11/21 at Bears, 1 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/28 vs. Browns, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 13: 12/5 at Steelers, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/12 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS
Week 15: 12/19 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 16: 12/26 at Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
Week 17: 1/2 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/9 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Chiefs, Week 12. vs. Browns
Monday Night Football: Week 1 at Raiders, Week 5 vs. Colts,
Thursday Night Football: Week 10 at Dolphins
