Ravens schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Ravens will begin the season on the road vs. the Raiders. Keep reading to see the Ravens’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Ravens schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/13 at Raiders, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

  • Week 2: 9/19 vs. Chiefs 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 3: 9/26 at Lions, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 4: 10/3 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 5: 10/11 vs. Colts, 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 6: 10/17 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 7: 10/24 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 8: BYE

  • Week 9: 11/7 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 10: 11/11 at Dolphins, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

  • Week 11: 11/21 at Bears, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 12: 11/28 vs. Browns, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 13: 12/5 at Steelers, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 14: 12/12 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 15: 12/19 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 16: 12/26 at Bengals, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 17: 1/2 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox

  • Week 18: 1/9 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Chiefs, Week 12. vs. Browns

  • Monday Night Football: Week 1 at Raiders, Week 5 vs. Colts,

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 10 at Dolphins

