What Ravens are saying about facing Titans in Week 11

After the Tennessee Titans bounced the Baltimore Ravens out of the playoffs last season via an upset loss, the Week 11 matchup between these two teams has become one of the most highly-anticipated of the 2020 campaign.

A lot of talk has been about the Ravens getting revenge, and while a victory over the Titans — convincing or otherwise — on Sunday would no doubt help with the sting of last year’s playoff loss, it won’t erase it completely.

Why is that the case? It’s simple, really: equating playoff wins and losses with those in the regular season is like comparing apples to oranges.

On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson and other players touched on a number of topics, including running back Derrick Henry and last year’s playoff loss to the Titans.

Here’s a look at the most noteworthy quotes.

Note: Transcripts are courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens’ official website.

HC John Harbaugh on facing RB Derrick Henry

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

"We have an overall message, and we have very specific messages based on the fronts that we play and the schemes that they run. [There are] a lot of technicalities to it, in terms of how we want to play these things, how we fit the gaps and the techniques that we use. That's the main thing that we work on. It's going to take a great effort. It's going to take all we've got. They're a very good run-blocking offensive line, of course. Obviously, he's a downhill runner, right at the top of the heap there. So, that's pretty much the direction of it, and we try to make sure that we're on point."

Harbaugh on QB Ryan Tannehill, play-action

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

"The pass is set up by the run. They use a lot of play-action pass off of that. They run numerous play-action-type of protections off of that with good ball fakes to try to draw the linebackers up. You don't really see from most teams all the different types of play-action combination routes – one-man route, two-man route, three-man route, even more – off of play-action like they do. They do them all. Some teams do this or that, or have a theme, but they do them all. It's all things that we've seen before that we'll just have to cover well within our schemes; eyes in the right place, leverage is right [and] take care of our business in the right way, so that we don't get caught out of position."

Story continues

QB Lamar Jackson on "revenge game" talk

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

"It's not a revenge game. The game is over with; it was last year. We just fell short. We can't do anything about it. We're just going into this game trying to be 7-3 – that's all. We're not looking into it like a revenge game."

Jackson on Ravens' offense in playoff loss to Titans

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"We just wanted to score points during the game. Our offense, we were driving the ball, but we weren't finishing. That would be one of the biggest takeaways I took from the game – that we just have to finish drives. And hopefully, that's what we're going to do this Sunday."

S DeShon Elliott on facing Henry

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

"He's the best running back in the NFL. So, you know what they're going to do. They know everybody knows what they're going to do. They're going to give it to him 30-40 times a game. He's going to run it down your throat whether you like it or not. We just have to figure out a way to slow him down. We've got to get to him before he can get going – that's all you've got to do. If you can try to get to him before he gets going, before he gets that train going, then, hey, maybe you have a chance. But he's going to get the ball regardless, so you better have your helmet strapped up and get ready for this ride. You better be coming downhill and hit him every time."

Elliott on potentially facing Henry without DE Calais Campbell, NT Brandon Williams

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

"Of course it's going to be a challenge, because those guys are All-Pro players. Calais [Campbell] and 'Big Baby' [Brandon Williams], they're All-Pro players, and all I know is that in their room, Calais and 'Big Baby' are making sure they lead the young guys the right way and give them pointers on what they need to do. And we have young, tough guys who are ready for the challenge [and] who are going to step up. So, I feel like with them going into this week, being able to prepare the way they need to prepare, they'll be OK. They'll be ready to go. All I can tell them is to just go in there and play their game. You know what I'm saying? Just play loose, play free, have fun and be physical up front – that's all they can do. That what they're here for. That's what coach was saying today. Shoot, they got drafted here for a reason, so it's time to prove it – show them."

Elliott on Ravens' tone when talking about playoff loss to Titans

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

"At this point in time, this is Week [11] of the season, so what happened last year, happened last year. This is a different team. They're a different team with the same running back, so we know what they're going to do. We've just got to go out there and do our job and try to prevent it. Last year has nothing to do with this year. Right now, this is another week. They're the next team who's in front of us to play. We've got to get this win and get past them. They're our opponent for this week. So, it is what it is. I'm not really worried about what happened last year, [and] none of my teammates are worried about what happened last year. So, I'm trying to move forward, honestly."

Elliott on Titans' play-action

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

"I've just got to be disciplined. I've got to be disciplined in my technique, in my alignment, in my assignments. Technique – make sure you have great eyes; that's what you have to do. You've got to know '22' [Derrick Henry] is going to get the ball 30-40 times, but you have to understand, at the same time, they have a great offensive scheme and great offensive coaches who know when it's the right time to throw a play-action in there and throw the defense off. As long as I'm playing at free safety, I have to make sure I'm the deepest of the defense, and when it's time for me to come down in run support, I come down in run support. For my teammates, defensive back-wise, we all know it's all about eyes and having great eyes and communicating and having great discipline. And we hone-[in] on having great discipline and great eyes. So, we're just going [to go] out there and compete. They have a really good group of receivers with A.J. Brown and [Corey] Davis, so we're just going to go out there and compete with them. So, we'll be fine. We just have to go out there and be disciplined."

DT Justin Madubuike on facing Henry

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

"I wasn't here last year, but I have very high respect for the Titans. We obviously know what [No.] '22' [Derek Henry] can do, and it all comes down to us playing as a brotherhood, as a unit, and stopping that run, and keeping them one-dimensional."

Madubuike on Ravens teammates bringing up playoff loss to Titans

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)