Ravens' Sam Koch ties Terrell Suggs for most games played in team history

The most accurate punter in the National Football League hit an impressive career milestone on Sunday.

In Baltimore's Week 5 clash with Cincinnati, Sam Koch tied legendary pass rusher Terrell Suggs for the most games played in franchise history with 229.

Koch, perhaps better known for his arm rather than his foot, has been punting for the Ravens since getting selected in the sixth round of the 2006 draft. With an average punt of 58.7 yards, Koch is a master at the punt fake. Sporting a perfect quarterback rating, he's completed all seven of his career pass attempts - the most recent one coming last week against Washington.

Suggs played 16 seasons for Baltimore, helping form a fierce defense that won a Super Bowl in 2013. He earned his second ring as a member of the Chiefs last season and is currently a free agent.