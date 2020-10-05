Ravens’ Sam Koch impresses Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh with fake-punt-pass

Sam Koch impresses Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh with fake-punt-pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens punter Sam Koch made his way into historic territory Sunday against the Washington Football Team, pulling off a fake-punt-pass to Miles Boykin that extended a second-quarter drive and ultimately led to a touchdown.

However, it wasn’t the first down that put Koch down in the history books. The 15-year veteran moved to 7-for-7 in his career as a passer, making him the only player in NFL history to sport a perfect completion percentage with at least seven passes.

“I feel like he’s 100 percent,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said in a Zoom press conference after the game. “We need to keep it going, try to convert before fourth down but…that’s lit. I'm trying to get to where he's at.”

With the throw, Koch broke a tie with former St. Louis Cardinals quarterback Bill Donckers. The late Donckers appeared in just six career games from 1976-77. Born with a hearing impediment, his feat of going 6-6 in his career remains an impressive one.

Koch’s seven career passes have gone for a total of 82 yards, though none have found the end zone so far. Head coach John Harbaugh expressed his confidence in the career Raven, who he’s relied on for trick plays many times over the years.

“It’s more about the confidence level in him,” Harbaugh said. “He’s just so good at it, he’s clutch as can be. And then Miles, he's a young guy — to step in that situation and make that play was tremendous.”