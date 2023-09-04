Ravens salary cap breakdown entering Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

glenn erby
·1 min read

The salary cap will exceed a record high of $224 million in 2023, and where things currently stand, Baltimore needs to cut salaries, according to Over The Cap.

During the 2023 NFL free agency period, the Ravens quietly made some noise, inking Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson AgholorGeno Stone, and Justice Hill to deals throughout the spring.

For some teams, the slight increase in cap space provides a little breathing room to retain players on expiring deals or acquire talent that could help them succeed in the upcoming season.

With the season opener fast approaching, here’s an updated look at Baltimore’s salary cap space.

Salary cap space

The Ravens are currently $3,379,033 over the cap.

Dead cap space

Baltimore currently owns $11.7 million in dead salary cap space.

Nick Boyle $3,315,000
Chuck Clark $2,628,333
Calais Campbell $2,440,000
Derek Wolfe $1,800,000
Mike Thomas $361,111
Tyre Phillips $208,073
Josh Johnson $152,500
Trayvon Mullen $152,500
Daelin Hayes $146,608
Tyler Badie $130,962
TOTAL $11,720,733

Positional spending

Offense: $119,745,461

Defense: $85,882,577

Special: $9,132,792

Lamar Jackson’s new deal caused the offensive spending to rise, while Marlon Humprhey leads the defensive cap number.

Biggest cap hits

Ronnie Stanley–$23,668,250

Lamar Jackson–$22,150,000

Marlon Humphrey–$19,993,800

Mark Andrews–$13,657,611

Roquan Snith–$9,000,000

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire