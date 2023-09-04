Ravens salary cap breakdown entering Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season
The salary cap will exceed a record high of $224 million in 2023, and where things currently stand, Baltimore needs to cut salaries, according to Over The Cap.
During the 2023 NFL free agency period, the Ravens quietly made some noise, inking Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Geno Stone, and Justice Hill to deals throughout the spring.
For some teams, the slight increase in cap space provides a little breathing room to retain players on expiring deals or acquire talent that could help them succeed in the upcoming season.
With the season opener fast approaching, here’s an updated look at Baltimore’s salary cap space.
Salary cap space
The Ravens are currently $3,379,033 over the cap.
Dead cap space
Baltimore currently owns $11.7 million in dead salary cap space.
Nick Boyle $3,315,000
Chuck Clark $2,628,333
Calais Campbell $2,440,000
Derek Wolfe $1,800,000
Mike Thomas $361,111
Tyre Phillips $208,073
Josh Johnson $152,500
Trayvon Mullen $152,500
Daelin Hayes $146,608
Tyler Badie $130,962
TOTAL $11,720,733
Positional spending
Offense: $119,745,461
Defense: $85,882,577
Special: $9,132,792
Lamar Jackson’s new deal caused the offensive spending to rise, while Marlon Humprhey leads the defensive cap number.
Biggest cap hits
Ronnie Stanley–$23,668,250
Lamar Jackson–$22,150,000
Marlon Humphrey–$19,993,800
Mark Andrews–$13,657,611
Roquan Snith–$9,000,000