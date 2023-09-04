Ravens salary cap breakdown entering Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The salary cap will exceed a record high of $224 million in 2023, and where things currently stand, Baltimore needs to cut salaries, according to Over The Cap.

During the 2023 NFL free agency period, the Ravens quietly made some noise, inking Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Geno Stone, and Justice Hill to deals throughout the spring.

For some teams, the slight increase in cap space provides a little breathing room to retain players on expiring deals or acquire talent that could help them succeed in the upcoming season.

With the season opener fast approaching, here’s an updated look at Baltimore’s salary cap space.

Salary cap space

The Ravens are currently $3,379,033 over the cap.

Dead cap space

Baltimore currently owns $11.7 million in dead salary cap space.

Nick Boyle $3,315,000

Chuck Clark $2,628,333

Calais Campbell $2,440,000

Derek Wolfe $1,800,000

Mike Thomas $361,111

Tyre Phillips $208,073

Josh Johnson $152,500

Trayvon Mullen $152,500

Daelin Hayes $146,608

Tyler Badie $130,962

TOTAL $11,720,733

Positional spending

Offense: $119,745,461

Defense: $85,882,577

Special: $9,132,792

Lamar Jackson’s new deal caused the offensive spending to rise, while Marlon Humprhey leads the defensive cap number.

Biggest cap hits

Ronnie Stanley–$23,668,250

Lamar Jackson–$22,150,000

Marlon Humphrey–$19,993,800

Mark Andrews–$13,657,611

Roquan Snith–$9,000,000

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire