Ravens safety Hamilton refutes notion Purdy is 'system QB'

Brock Purdy continues to prove he's more than just a product of his environment.

From Mr. Irrelevant to the NFL MVP frontrunner this season, the 49ers' second-year quarterback has been labeled a system quarterback for San Francisco whose success simply is a result of the 49ers' foundation.

Like many across the NFL, Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton disagreed with that notion, and he provided his own scouting report of the young signal-caller ahead of the Ravens vs. 49ers "Monday Night Football" clash on Christmas Day at Levi's Stadium.

"I mean, the word around the league is he's a system quarterback and I just think that's not true," Hamilton told reporters Wednesday. "He's making every throw that you can make as a quarterback. It's on time. It's on target. He makes good decisions, he's mobile and he's got a great cast around him at the same time.

"He's really good and props to him. Pretty cool story for what he's done now and he's in the MVP race so it's going to be a good challenge but I'm excited to do it."

This season, Purdy's first full season as the starter, the Iowa State product has completed 268 of his 384 attempts for 3,795 yards and 29 touchdowns, giving him a 69.7 percent completion rate through 14 games.

Purdy currently leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (29), yards per attempt (9.9), passer rating (119.0) and QBR (76.0). Since the 49ers' Week 9 bye, Purdy has racked up 17 touchdowns and two interceptions in six games.

Baltimore, though, has its own MVP top candidate in quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The matchup between the 11-3 Ravens and 11-3 49ers is expected to be a dogfight between two No. 1 seeds, and is even being looked at as a potential Super Bowl LVIII preview.

