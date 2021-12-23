Ravens running out of players, place five on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens continue to be hit hard by COVID-19 as they head into a pivotal Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. It is now a concern as to if Baltimore will even have enough players to play on Sunday with all of the contributors they’ve lost due to injuries and the players who have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Wednesday, the Ravens placed five new players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, safety Geno Stone and practice squad offensive tackle David Sharpe.

We have placed S Geno Stone, DT Justin Madubuike, LB Chris Board, LB Kristian Welch and practice squad OT David Sharpe on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. OLB Daelin Hayes returned to practice. We also signed C Jimmy Murray to the practice squad. https://t.co/7F4jm7Xv2t — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2021

The five players add to a lengthy COVID-19 list for Baltimore ready as it now grows to 15. Based on the NFL’s protocols they have to opportunity to test off of the list, but it remains to be seen how many Ravens players will be able to return on time for Sunday’s massive divisional matchup.