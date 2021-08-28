Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins exits game vs. Washington with knee injury

J.K. Dobbins exits game vs. Washington with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Ravens were handed a nightmare scenario on Saturday night, as starting running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the FedEx Field turf after suffering a knee injury.

Minutes later, Dobbins was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

J.K. Dobbins (knee) is out for the remainder of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2021

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Baltimore, as head coach John Harbaugh made the decision to play his starters to begin the team's final preseason game. On the other sideline, almost all of Washington's projected starters are not expected to see game action.

A second-round draft pick in 2020, Dobbins is expected to have a significant role in Baltimore's offense after a solid rookie season. The former Ohio State star finished with 805 rushing yards on just 134 carries last fall (6.0 ypc) to go along with nine touchdowns.

Now, the Ravens hope the injury is not as serious as it looked.