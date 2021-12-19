Ravens rule out two players for remainder of Week 15 game vs. Packers

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with a massive amount of injuries since before the 2021 season began. They lost many key contributors during training camp in the preseason, but they’ve also seen countless other players be forced out of action with ailments during the year.

In Baltimore’s Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the Ravens saw two of their players leave the game with injuries in offensive lineman Tyre Phillips and cornerback Tavon Young. Both players were ruled out for the remainder of the game, Phillips with a knee injury and Young with a concussion.

RT Tyre Phillips (knee) and CB Tavon Young (concussion) have been ruled out the rest of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2021

Baltimore can’t afford any more injuries, so losing two of their players at positions that are already decimated are brutal developments. However they will march on as they’ve done all season, using the next man up mentality.