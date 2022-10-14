The Ravens ruled out Rashod Bateman for Sunday’s game against the Giants. It will be the second consecutive game Bateman has missed since injuring his foot in the Oct. 2 game against the Bills.

Bateman still leads the wideouts with 243 receiving yards.

This week, the Ravens again will lean on Devin Duvernay and tight end Mark Andrews.

The Ravens also ruled out outside linebacker Justin Houston, who will miss a third game in a row with his groin injury. His two sacks still lead the team.

Offensive guard Ben Cleveland (foot) will miss a second consecutive week after not practicing all week, but coach John Harbaugh has hope Cleveland can return next week.

Running back Justice Hill is doubtful to return this week after pulling his hamstring in Week 4 against the bills. Hill practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

“He’s doing great, and [we’re] just going to see how he’s feeling,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “He felt pretty good a couple of days right after it, so that was always a good sign. The day or two after was encouraging, so it’s just been progressing since then.”

Hill leads the Ravens’ running backs with 6.6 yards per carry this season.

J.K. Dobbins could see more opportunities this week.

Ravens rule out Rashod Bateman, Justin Houston originally appeared on Pro Football Talk