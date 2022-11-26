Ravens rule OT Ronnie Stanley out for Week 12 vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday for a big Week 12 matchup. Baltimore is coming off of a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers, but didn’t come out of the game fully healthy, losing one player on both offense and defense.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley injured his ankle in Week 11 after quarterback Lamar Jackson was tackled into him. Stanley left the game and didn’t return, and didn’t practice at all leading up to Week 12. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Stanley’s availability for Sunday, and Harbaugh was honest about his status.

"I don't think Ronnie Stanley is going to make it for this game." pic.twitter.com/RQzpvVe1Z7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2022

“Yes, I don’t think Ronnie [Stanley] is going to make it to the game. So, he’ll probably ruled out today for this game. He’s just not going to make it. You threw that one out there, and you got it. Normally, I probably wouldn’t have said anything. I would have said, ‘The injury report is coming out later.”

Baltimore later officially ruled Stanley out for the game on their final injury report.

With Stanley out for Sunday’s game, Patrick Mekari will likely start in his place. Mekari has been a solid backup for Baltimore, and has stepped in to play multiple positions along the offensive line over the course of his career.

