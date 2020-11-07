Ravens rule LB L.J. Fort out of Week 9 with finger injury

The Baltimore Ravens got some positive news on Saturday and some bad news as well. While the Ravens announced they activated seven players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team also said linebacker L.J. Fort suffered a finger injury and was officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

While Fort’s absence might not seem like a massive issue, he means a great deal more to the defense that some fans might realize. Though Fort doesn’t have eye-popping stats, he has been the veteran glue in the middle of a very young linebacker corps and he’s played exceptionally well. Through seven games, Fort has an impressive 70.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He’s been adept in run defense and has been a big help in pass defense as well.

With Fort now out of Week 9, Baltimore will have to turn to their inexperienced linebackers to pick up the difference. Chris Board and rookie Malik Harrison will undoubtedly see an increase in their defensive snap counts this week. In order for the Ravens’ defense to continue their dominance, both Harrison and Board will have to not only limit any mistakes but make their presence felt in a positive way.

That’s a tough ask of players who have played no more than 21% of the defensive snaps in any game this season. It’s also potentially a matchup nightmare this week, going up against a savvy veteran quarterback in Philip Rivers and capable young running backs in Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

