Ravens rule out 2, list 5 as questionable vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens will be without offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Friday.

Stanley missed all three practices this week due to an ankle injury and was replaced in the lineup last week by Patrick Mekari. The Ravens also have 6’8 rookie fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele as an option Sunday.

In addition to ruling Stanley out, the Ravens listed five players as questionable.

Game status for Week 12: pic.twitter.com/mSVB1PIwHr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2022

Baltimore has been without running back Gus Edwards for most of the 2022 season after he started the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to a knee injury. After playing in two games, Edwards missed the Ravens’ first two November games with a hamstring injury.

On Friday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he’s optimistic about Edwards’ chances of playing against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville will have its entire active roster available Sunday after releasing three straight blank injury reports this week.

The Jaguars have three players on injured reserve: guard Ben Bartch, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, and outside linebacker Jordan Smith. Earlier this week, the team designated outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson to return from the injured reserve.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire