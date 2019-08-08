Ravens Roundup: Is Shane Ray a lock to make the team?

With their preseason schedule kicking off tonight, here's the latest news surrounding the Baltimore Ravens heading into their matchup with the Jaguars.

Player News

August 7th: OLB Shane Ray was brought in to provide a boost to the Ravens' pass rush after stalwarts Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith left for greener pastures in the offseason. And yet, he may need a big preseason to even make the roster, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Five other players currently sit ahead of Ray on the depth chart at a position where the team is unlikely to keep six guys.

August 5th: After initial reports that OG Alex Lewis was being waived, Brian Costello reported the Ravens struck a deal with the Jets at the last minute for a seventh-round conditional pick. If Lewis doesn't make the Jets 53-man roster, the draft pick won't convert. Lewis provides flexibility opposite LG Kelechi Osemele for the Jets offensive line.

Looking Ahead

Preseason Week 1: Thursday, August 8 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Preseason Week 2: Thursday, August 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

Preseason Week 3: Thursday, August 22 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Preseason Week 4: Thursday, August 29 @ Washington Redskins

