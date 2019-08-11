Ravens Roundup: Robert Griffin III expected to be ready by Week 1

Coming off a victorious preseason opener, the Baltimore Ravens are back on the practice fields preparing for Week 2. Here are the latest news and notes.

Player News:

August 10th: Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens expect Robert Griffin III to return "the first week of the season, if all goes well." Griffin injured his thumb last month after smashing it on a defender's helmet. Upon returning, he will take over the back-up role over rookie Trace McSorely.

August 7th: Jeff Zrebiec, writing for The Athletic, thinks OLB Shane Ray "needs a big preseason" to make the Ravens' 53-man final roster. Ray currently sits sixth on the depth chart, behind Jaylon Ferguson, Matthew Judon, Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams, and Pernell McPhee.

Looking Ahead:

Preseason Week 2: Thursday, August 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

Preseason Week 3: Thursday, August 22 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Preseason Week 4: Thursday, August 29 @ Washington Redskins

