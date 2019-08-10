With the Ravens 1-0 this preseason following their 29-0 shellacking of the Jaguars, catch up on the latest news surrounding Baltimore before it hits the practice field Tuesday.

Player News:

August 8th: According to multiple reports, the Ravens are shopping back-up kicker Kaare Vedvik after he nailed four field goals against Jacksonville-including one for 55 yards. Incumbent starter Justin Tucker is regarded as one of the best kickers in the league, so there isn't much room on the roster for Vedvik to make an impact in Baltimore.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

August 7th: Among the most impressive performances Thursday night was that of rookie wide receiver Miles Boykin, who was targeted a team-high nine times en route to four catches for 39 yards. Boykin, who's coming off an 800-yard season with Notre Dame, is fighting with fellow rookie Marquise Brown for looks in a crowded wide receiver room.

Looking Ahead:

Preseason Week 2: Thursday, August 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

Preseason Week 3: Thursday, August 22 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Preseason Week 4: Thursday, August 29 @ Washington Redskins

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Ravens Roundup: kicker Kaare Vedvik moving closer to the trade block originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington