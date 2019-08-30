Ravens Round: Baltimore makes 11 roster cuts ahead of 53-player deadline

Following the Baltimore Ravens 20-7 preseason victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday, the team announced that several players were terminated from the roster.

We have made the following transactions. pic.twitter.com/mkX1JiZqA4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 30, 2019

The recent decisions leave the Ravens with a 79 player roster which they'll be required to trim down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Player Updates:

WR Michael Floyd was released from the Ravens. The former Arizona receiver had been on the decline for a little while and did not play in Thursday night's preseason finale. His next team will be his seventh in four years.

LB Shane Ray has been released from the Ravens. The former Denver Broncos first-round pick in 2015, had a total of eight sacks during the 2016 season however, after suffering a wrist injury that required several surgeries, his career was derailed. At the time of Ray joining the Ravens he declared himself healthy but only registered two tackles and half sack during the preseason.

The Ravens waived K Elliot Fry. Fry was signed on Aug.25 as the replacement of Kaare Vedvik. During the preseason finale, Fry had two field goals, one from 48 yards and the other from 21 yards.

Among the players released on Friday were QB Joe Callahan, WR Joe Horn Jr., and WR Jaylen Smith as well as LS Matt Orzech, LB Silas Stewart, DT Willie Henry Jr., and OL Patrick Vahe, OL Darrell Williams and OL Isaiah Williams.

Coming Up:

Sunday, 9/8: Ravens vs. Dolphins 1:00 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, 9/15: Ravens vs. Cardinals 1:00 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

