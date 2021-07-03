Ravens’ roster talent ranked outside of top five by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have put together one of the best rosters in the NFL when it comes to pure talent. With an offense led by electrifying quarterback Lamar Jackson and a defense full of both veteran and young players, Baltimore has the potential to make a serious Super Bowl run in 2021.

When ranking all 32 NFL rosters by talent heading into the 2021 season, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports placed the Ravens’ roster just outside of the top five on his list, ranking them at No. 6. Dajani pointed to the playmakers on Baltimore’s roster, but also to the fact that their defense lost a few key pieces in the offseason.

“The Ravens are coming off of another solid season which was ended in the divisional round. The offense is impressive all-around with the offensive line, Lamar Jackson, JK Dobbins and Mark Andrews, but the Ravens may actually have some wide receivers to work with this year! Baltimore signed Sammy Watkins in free agency and added Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace via the draft. There will be plenty of competition among the wide receiving corps, but hopefully the cream rises to the top and Jackson can attack downfield more than he has in the past. This defense did lose some important pieces such as Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, but I think Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison will take big leaps forward in 2021. This defense is still going to be one of the better units in the NFL, and CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin even predicts it will be the No. 4 defense in the league.”

Despite losing Judon and Ngakoue, the Ravens still have the talent necessary to be competitive on both sides of the ball. As long as Jackson stays healthy, the team will have a chance in any game, and with an improved wide receiver room, offensive line, and stout defense, Baltimore is in good shape as they head into a pivotal year for the franchise.

The five teams to be ranked ahead of Baltimore by Danaji are the Buffalo Bills at No. 5, the Los Angeles Rams at No. 4, the Cleveland Browns at No. 3, the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 1.