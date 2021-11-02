Ravens make roster moves involving three players on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have done plenty of roster shuffling this season with how many injuries they’ve sustained on both sides of the football. The team has put together an impressive 5-2 record through eight weeks, finding ways to win with contributions not only from their stars, but from plenty of unsung heroes as well.

On Monday, Baltimore announced roster moves involving three of their players in tight end Eric Tomlinson, offensive tackle Andre Smith and inside linebacker Malik Harrison. The Ravens first announced that they had moved Tomlinson to the practice squad, which involved releasing him and then re-singing him to the practice squad.

We have moved TE Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad.https://t.co/bCwdykTc01 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2021

Shortly after, the team announced that they had placed Harrison on the reserve/non-football injury list while placing Smith on the Practice squad reserve/injured list.

We have placed LB Malik Harrison on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. We have also placed OT Andre Smith on Practice Squad Reserve/Injured. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2021

Harrison was hit by a stray bullet in Cleveland, and his placement on the reserve/non-football injury list means that he’ll miss at least then next three weeks as he recovers.

The reserve/NFI in this case functions like IR and requires at least 3 week stay. https://t.co/1TYFHIB0TO — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 1, 2021

It’s unclear what Smith was put on the practice squad reserve/injured list for, but he is currently out of practice squad elevations.