Ravens roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

The Ravens finished the preseason 1-2, and with the roster deadline on Tuesday afternoon, the team has started making roster cuts.

Baltimore has yet to officially announce any moves, but according to various reports, four players have been waived ahead of Monday’s practice.

With more moves set to come, we’re tracking the path to 53 players.

Ravens release veteran safety DeAndre Houston-Carson

Baltimore released the former Bears defensive back after signing him two weeks ago.

Ravens to release DB Corey Mayfield Jr.

The former UTSA cornerback was waived on Monday.

Ravens to waive DT Trey Botts ahead of roster deadline

The undrafted defensive tackle was waived on Monday.

Ravens to waive DT Kaieem Caesar ahead of roster deadline

The rookie defensive tackle was waived on Monday.

