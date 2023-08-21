Ravens’ roster bubble: Each undrafted free agents chances of making 53-man roster

After April’s NFL draft, Baltimore added 18 undrafted free agents to the roster.

With one week of the preseason remaining, the Ravens currently have 14 undrafted free agents on the roster, with three or four who’ve made highlight plays, and have a solid chance to make the 53-man roster.

After two joint practices earlier last week, the Ravens and Commanders will close out the second week of the NFL preseason with an intriguing matchup at FedEx Field.

Monday night’s contest could be a physical, hard-hitting affair after the practice sessions were marred by Washington rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and Baltimore wide receiver Tylan Wallace exchanging punches.

With kickoff now five hours away, we’re looking at which undrafted free agents have the best shot at making the 53-man roster.

DE Trey Botts -- Practice Squad

Botts was selected in the eighth round (62nd overall) of the 2023 USFL draft by the Philadelphia Stars prior to signing with the Ravens.

A talented run-stopper, Botts has a large hill to climb for a roster spot.

DT Kaieem Ceasar -- practice squad

WR Dontay Demus Jr.-- practice squad

The 6-foot-4 Demus starred at the University of Maryland, but has four quality wide receivers ahead of him in this battle.

G Tykeem Doss -- practice squad

Doss was a juco standout at East Central Community College before transferring to Southern Mississippi.

An athletic and powerful player at 6-foot-5, 365-pounds, Doss can play both positions and warrants a practice squad look.

G Jake Guidone -- Practice squad

The 6-foot-3, 299-pound Guidone has potential and is more likely to make the practice squad than steal a roster spot from Patrick Mekari.

OLB Malik Hamm -- Practice squad

Hamm is a Baltimore native and a two-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and finished as Lafayette’s all-time career sack leader with 32.

He’s had a strong training camp, and could be push past Jeremiah Moon for that final roster spot.

The addition of Jadeveon Clowney could make things difficult.

CB Jeremy Lucien -- Practice squad

Lucien is a rangy 6-foot-2 cornerback who finished his college career at Vanderbilt after transferring from Connecticut.

Like Manning and a few others, Lucien could benefit from a year spent on the practice squad.

G Tashawn Manning -- Practice squad

The massive offensive guard made 14 starts for Auburn before transferring to Kentucky for his final season.

Manning is a developmental prospect that you could a redshirt-NFL season.

CB Corey Mayfield Jr. -- Practice squad

An outside corner with an NFL pedigree, Mayfield Jr. could be a year away from seeing the field at a position that just added Ronald Darby.

RB Keaton Mitchell--53-man roster

Like Sean Ryan, we have Mitchell making the 53-man roster over Melvin Gordon III.

WR Sean Ryan -- 53-man roster

Ryan is our darkhorse pick to earn a 53-man roster spot, after four catches and 37-yards agaisnt the Eagles.

OLB Kelle Sanders -- Practice squad

Sanders had four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in the win over the Eagles.

Sanders is in a stacked position group behind Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and rookie draft pick, Tavius Robinson.

TE Travis Vokolek -- Practice squad

A big target at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds, Vokolek could be the odd man out at the tight end position behind Charlie Kolar.

RB Owen Wright -- Practice Squad

A local product out of Bethesda, Maryland, Wright had two carries for eight yards in the preseason win over Philadelphia.

Wright plays one of the deepest position groups in Baltimore.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire