Ravens’ rookies report for training camp

The NFL season is fast approaching, and it was apparent on Tuesday as the 2022 rookie class of the Baltimore Ravens reported to training camp. Rookies begin training camp ahead of veterans as it allows the new faces to get accustomed to everything relating to the team.

Baltimore shared a simple yet exciting video on social media when they posted a tweet of one of their fourth-round draft selections in offensive tackle Daniel Faalele entering the Under Armour Performance Center, looking eager to get started.

Faalele followed the team’s tweet with one of his own, showing his excitement and readiness to work.

Ready to put in work!🤟🏽 https://t.co/tTfizDzLuR — Daniel Faalele🇦🇺 (@DanielFaalele_) July 19, 2022

The Ravens have built a ton of depth within there rookie class, allowing their first-year players to showcase their skills and show why they belong on the field or even on the roster.

Veterans will report just one week from Tuesday on July 26.