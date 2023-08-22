Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers scores first career touchdown; Social media reacts

Through three weeks of training camp, Zay Flowers has proven to be an ultra-athletic athlete and a rookie to watch in the AFC.

After battling Commanders’ rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes twice last week, Flowers scored his first career touchdown pass on an electric 26-yard catch and run.

Social media reacts to everything, and Flowers’ first score was no different.

Flowers has been racking up yards after the catch.

