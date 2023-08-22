Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers scores first career touchdown; Social media reacts
Through three weeks of training camp, Zay Flowers has proven to be an ultra-athletic athlete and a rookie to watch in the AFC.
After battling Commanders’ rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes twice last week, Flowers scored his first career touchdown pass on an electric 26-yard catch and run.
TOUCHDOWN @ZayFlowers!!!
There's something special starting here!! 😈
Tune in on ESPN and @wbaltv11. pic.twitter.com/9NcRMIyg4k
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2023
Social media reacts to everything, and Flowers’ first score was no different.
Garrett Dowing
We've been saying all summer that Zay Flowers is electric… We're all seeing that tonight. https://t.co/qdjUisM0aj
— Garrett Downing (@GarrettDowning) August 22, 2023
Jamison Hensley
Flowers has been racking up yards after the catch.
Ravens WR Zay Flowers had 21.8 yards after the catch on his 26-yard touchdown, per @NextGenStats.
Last season, the Ravens wide receivers ranked 29th in YAC with 551, although they were 11th in yards after the catch per reception (4.4).
(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo)
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 22, 2023
PFF
ZAY FLOWERS HAS ARRIVED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IOkwLgk2pd
— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 22, 2023
Tom Pelissero
Zay Flowers picking up right where he left off at BC. pic.twitter.com/ULa2DjYqOr
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2023
The Ravens Realm
First NFL Touchdown for Zay Flowers and he was cooking 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/EHZmOMJNyn
— The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) August 22, 2023