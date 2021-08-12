Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman to have surgery, return in September

Ravens' Bateman to have groin surgery, returning 'sometime in Sept' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss Baltimore's three preseason games as he is set to have surgery on his groin and is expected to return "sometime in September," head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday after practice.

Coach Harbaugh says Rashod Bateman will have surgery and expects him to return in September. pic.twitter.com/WCzcpNNxIX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 12, 2021

Harbaugh said Bateman would be getting the surgery on Friday or Saturday this week, adding "I think that's pretty big news."

RELATED: Ravens expect Rashod Bateman to provide balance and No. 1 WR upside

General manager Eric DeCosta and the Ravens selected Bateman with the 27th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Minnesota to bolster quarterback Lamar Jackson's passing game. Now, with an uncertain timeline for September, the first-rounder is in jeopardy of missing the Ravens' first few regular season games.

Baltimore opens the 2021 season in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 13 before hosting the Chiefs for their home opener in Week 2 on Sept. 19. The Ravens then play in Detroit Week 3 on Sept. 26.