Ravens rookie Roger Rosengarten says he can play both offensive tackle positions

After being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten spoke with the media. Rosgengarten was asked what he felt his best position would be in the NFL after playing primarily at right tackle in college.

“I’m most comfortable at tackle, both tackles,” Rosengarten said. “I grew up playing left [tackle] and then kind of got switched over to right [tackle], but my main thing is, is that I want to come in and compete, and help this team earn wins for the program. It means a lot to me that Baltimore chose me out of this position, and I take a lot of pride playing offensive line – especially offensive tackle.”

Rosengarten was later asked if he knew which side of the line he would play for the Ravens.

“It hasn’t gotten really specific,” Rosengarten said. “Obviously, I played right [tackle] for the majority of my career, with my starts, but I’m flexible to come in and compete for both. That’s my main thing. I just want to come in and compete and earn the respect of my teammates and the coaches.”

Ronnie Stanley is the current starter at left tackle for Baltimore, but Rosengarten will have a chance to compete with Daniel Faalele for the starting right tackle spot this season. Rosengarten could also compete for the swing tackle role Patrick Mekari has held for years.

