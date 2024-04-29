Ravens rookie pass rusher Adisa Isaac named one of the “Elite” round 3 picks by PFF

The Baltimore Ravens added more depth at the outside linebacker position by selecting Penn State’s Adisa Isaac with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Isaac was labeled one of the three “Elite” picks from the third round by PFF.

The “Elite” graded picks from Round 3 📈 pic.twitter.com/dhm5Uu9UCO — PFF (@PFF) April 27, 2024

Isaac was a productive pass rusher at the collegiate level, racking up 11.5 sacks in his final two seasons as a Nittany Lion. Isaac will join former teammate Odafe Oweh now with the Ravens to round out an outside linebacker group consisting of Kyle Van Noy, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, and Malik Hamm.

The Ravens will need to fill the sizeable void left by veteran outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney after he departed to sign with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Isaac will have an opportunity to earn playing time early on in first-year defensive coordinator Zachary Orr’s defense.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire