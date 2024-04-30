Ravens rookie pass rusher Adisa Isaac excited to be a part of ‘historic’ NFL franchise

The Baltimore Ravens have been known for their dominant defenses throughout their franchise history. Plenty of defensive stalwarts have walked through their doors, and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.

Baltimore drafted edge rusher Adisa Isaac in the third round of the 2024 draft. The former Penn State star mentioned many things during his first interview with the Baltimore media but made it clear he was excited to be a part of a “historic” franchise.

“It’s exciting just to talk about being a Raven. Growing up, I didn’t play football, pee-wee [football]. I started in high school, but the one team that I constantly heard was the Ravens – the Baltimore Ravens. I was growing up in a time where Ray Lewis was doing his thing. It’s a very historic franchise, and I’m just excited to join that tradition and just be the best player I can be and contribute to the team.”

The Ravens already have a bevy of pass rushers on their roster, including Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, and David Ojabo. However, Isaac still has the potential to contribute during his rookie season and to keep growing.

