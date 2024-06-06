Ravens rookie OT Roger Rosengarten is eager to face the AFC North’s best pass rushers

The right tackle position is among the biggest question marks on the 2024 Baltimore Ravens roster. Roger Rosengarten was selected, 62nd overall, in the second round of this April’s draft, and he’s expected to contribute right away.

He will certainly be in the mix for the first team. Daniel Faalele will be Rosengarten’s primary competition for the starting gig, but Darrell Simpson and Josh Jones are candidates for the job as well.

Rosengarten appeared on “The Lounge,” the official podcast of the team, where he said he’s looking forward to taking on all the great pass rushers that reside in the division.

“I was like, I’m going to be going against the best of the best within the Ravens organization and then the rest of the division,” Rosengarten said.

“There’s some freak athletes out there and I think those guys on the edge are definitely top of the pedestal when it comes to that.

“I just love the challenge though, want to bring it every day.”

Although Rosengarten didn’t mention any AFC North pass rushing specialists (on his own team or their division rivals) by name, one would assume that he likely had a few specific opponents in mind.

That list likely starts with Myles Garrett, of the Cleveland Browns, who is among the best pass rushers in the game.

And as the rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers continues to heat up, the battles within the trenches will only grow fiercer. Rosengarten and company will go against TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith when the NFL’s top rivalry renews again this season.

And when the Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals, the offensive line will need to account for the formidable Sam Hubbard.

Rosengarten played on the opposite side at Washington, where he started at left tackle and protected star quarterback Michael Penix’s blind side.

Penix, who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, led the most prolific and exciting offense in all of college football last season.

Rosengarten certainly did his part, as he did not allow a single sack during his final two years in school. Additionally, the Huskies’ offensive line unit won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top OL.

