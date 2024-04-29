Ravens rookie OT Roger Rosengarten on blocking for Derrick Henry: ‘Super special’

The Baltimore Ravens beefed up their trenches over the weekend by drafting Washington offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. He will provide Baltimore with plenty of athleticism up front and someone that can help both in the running and passing games.

When talking about someone his new Ravens teammates, Rosengarten couldn’t help but gush at the fact that he’ll be blocking for some of the most dynamic players in the NFL. When asked about paving the way for running back Derrick Henry, Rosengarten called the opportunity “super special”.

“As soon as you brought up Derrick Henry, that was one of the first things. When I thought [about] Baltimore, you think Lamar [Jackson], and then you think [about] the new addition of Derrick Henry. You get a guy that high level, a guy who runs hard, trusts his O-linemen. I know he loves his linemen from just watching him back when he was at Tennessee. To now see him finally in Baltimore, it’s super exciting. To know that I’m going to get reps blocking for Derrick Henry, that’s something that you don’t really think of growing up watching him when he was at Alabama [and] wins the Heisman [Trophy]. It kind of comes full circle. Getting to block for a guy like that is super special.

Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal with Baltimore on the second day of NFL free agency. While there’s still plenty to sort out on the offensive line before the year starts, Rosengarten already relishes the potential of blocking for his new teammates.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire