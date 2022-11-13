Ravens rookie named as one of best values from 2022 NFL draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens had a handful of selection in the 2022 draft, choosing 11 total players. They’ve seen some of the prospects from their draft class thrive and contribute at a high level, from some of their top picks all the way to their mid-round selections.

Baltimore selected tight end Isaiah Likely out of Coastal Carolina with one of their six fourth-round selections. When naming the top 10 best value picks from the 2022 NFL draft, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports gave Likely the No. 8 spot on the list, saying that the Ravens like to use him in multiple different ways on the field.

“Baltimore’s Mark Andrews is going to engulf targets like a black holes so there is not much of an opportunity for other tight ends on the roster to make a statistical impact. Andrews leads the team with 42 receptions and Likely has 17 of 23 receptions to other tight ends. Andrews missed Monday night’s victory over the Saints and Likely secured his second touchdown in as many games. Baltimore likes to line him up in the backfield and use him as a blocker, in addition to flaring him out in the pass game.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire