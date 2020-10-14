Ravens rookie LB Patrick Queen wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week award for Week 5
The Ravens don’t often spend a first-round pick on an inside linebacker. But when they do, the Ravens are absolutely brilliant. In Week 5 against the Bengals, rookie Patrick Queen showed up in a big way, earning the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week award. Against the Bengals, Queen accounted for a team-high nine combined tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown. Through his first five NFL games, the LSU product has totaled 42 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 3 QB hits, 2.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and a touchdown