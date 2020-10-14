Ravens rookie LB Patrick Queen wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week award for Week 5

The Baltimore Ravens don’t often spend a first-round pick on an inside linebacker. But when they do, the Ravens are absolutely brilliant.

After the successes of the last two guys Baltimore drafted in the first round — Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley — the pressure was on Patrick Queen to hit the ground running this season. And in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Queen showed up in a big way, earning the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week award.

Against the Bengals, Queen accounted for a team-high nine combined tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown. Queen and Baltimore’s defense helped carry the team to a 27-3 win over Cincinnati.

The rookie linebacker was all over the field, doing everything the Ravens could have ever wanted. He dropped back into coverage, being targeted three times but allowing just two receptions for 14 yards and a passer rating of 77.1. He stepped up in run support, helping Baltimore limit star running back Joe Mixon to just 59 rushing yards on 24 carries (a 2.5 yards-per-carry average).

It’s an impressive feat to be labeled as one of the best defenders in the entire NFL in just your fifth career game. What’s even better is it’s likely to not be Queen’s last either.