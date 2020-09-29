Ravens rookie Devin Duvernay sprints past Chiefs for rare kickoff-return TD

The Baltimore Ravens were stopped for a field goal on their first drive against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

So special teams picked up the slack.

After the Chiefs took a 13-3 lead on a trick play early in the second quarter, Devin Duvernay responded with fireworks of his own.

The Ravens’ rookie wide receiver took Harrison Butker’s kickoff inside the 10-yard line, found a seam on the right side and sprinted down the sideline past Kansas City’s return coverage team for the first Baltimore touchdown of the night.

The Ravens offense got an assist from their return team for the team's first touchdown Monday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Rookie receiver’s first NFL score

The return was the first touchdown of Duvernay’s young NFL career. It was also the NFL season’s first kickoff return for a touchdown, a play that has become increasingly rare amid league safety measures. For the Ravens, it was their first since 2017.

Duvernay, a third-round pick out of Texas, hasn’t gotten much play with the Ravens so far, catching two passes for 31 yards in the first two weeks of the season. But he found a path to make an impact early in the biggest game so far this NFL season.

The play ended up being a rare highlight for the Ravens, as the Chiefs rolled to a 34-20 victory behind a big game from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

