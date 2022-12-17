The Ravens spent a second-round draft pick on outside linebacker David Ojabo even though he tore his Achilles at Michigan’s Pro Day. Today, he’ll finally get on the field.

Ojabo is active for today’s game against the Browns, meaning he’ll play the first game of his NFL career this afternoon.

The Ravens’ inactives are quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Kenyan Drake, cornerback Pepe Williams, linebacker Josh Bynes, guard Ben Cleveland and tight end Charlie Kolar.

The Browns’ inactives are The Browns’ inactives are quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, wide receiver David Bell, cornerback Thomas Graham, defensive end Isaiah Thomas, offensive tackle Chris Hubbard and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

Ravens rookie David Ojabo active for first time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk