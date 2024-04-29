Ravens rookie CB Nate Wiggins gives first impressions of Baltimore’s defense

The Baltimore Ravens have been known as a defensive team over the course of their franchise history. Defensive legends have walked in and out of their doors, such as Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and others.

Baltimore selected cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first round of the 2024 draft, with the hope that he can be the next great defensive player that the team has brought in. When Wiggins was asked about what he already knew about the team’s defense and his first impressions, he talked about how the unit has ballhawks, gets a lot of turnovers and were a top defense this past season.

“I just know they are ballhawks and they get a lot of turnovers. I know this past season, they were the top defense, so I know my place [and] my competitiveness will fit [in] right along with the great defense.”

Wiggins is expected to slot in on Baltimore’s defense next to Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens in the team’s cornerback room. The Ravens should have plenty of cornerback depth to have a dominant secondary once again, with Wiggins and his speed being a big factor.

