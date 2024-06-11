Ravens rookie CB Nate Wiggins was on a fast learning curve at OTAs

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins was the first of this year’s crop of first-round draft picks to sign with their team. In doing so, Wiggins, selected 30th overall out of Clemson, conveyed his eagerness to hit the ground running.

By all accounts, that is precisely what is happening at OTAs, where Wiggins is turning heads. With 4.28 speed and elite coverage skills, it is no surprise that the Atlanta native is on a very fast learning curve.

Many draftniks were surprised he was still on the board at #30 for the Ravens to select.

Watching some of the Wiggins highlight reels (one of which is embedded below), it is easy to understand why.

I’ve seen enough. Nate Wiggins is going to be an absolute ANIMAL in Baltimore! Can’t wait! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/AByXanivlb — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) June 8, 2024

Pardon our usage of one of the trite cliches of all, but he’s also a “student of the game” as well.

Wiggins told the media about his desire to learn: “I want to play, so I just know, in the position I want to be in, I know I have to learn it.”

He said his most teachable moments since getting drafted relate to “time management, being ready every day.”

The club certainly believes that the rookie looks the part. The official team website chose Wiggins, in his #2 home jersey, for the banner headline image on the team’s official Media Day post on Monday.

Expectations are high for Wiggins from the fans, pundits, the team itself, and the Ravens community.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire